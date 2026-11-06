Ex-Rangers star felt ‘sorry’ for Derek McInnes but now sees title challenge on the cards for Old Firm giants that are enjoying 11-game unbeaten run

Asked if that can be the case, with McInnes overcoming his slow start, ex-Gers defender Ball - who was speaking in association with NetBet Casino - told GOAL: “I felt for Derek. I know Derek pretty well and I spoke to him just before the season started and he was really looking forward to it.

“He's had an opportunity to be the Rangers manager on numerous occasions, turned it down as personally it maybe wasn’t the right time. And the way the season started, I just felt so sorry for him - they weren't clicking, they had some new faces here and there, but I just don't think they were up to the challenge and the passion of what Derek wants from his players.

“But it's football and sport, it's very crazy. When you have quite close Old Firm derbies back-to-back and the positive results, it totally changes the whole confidence and dynamics of the football club and the belief the players have.

“Now, obviously, they're still chasing their tail a little bit but they're showing more, put in some top performances, cup final coming up against Hibs, so it's where Derek would like to be now.

“He knows he's got a target to play the football he wants. I think the players are now rising to the occasion of how to play at Ibrox. Ibrox is a difficult place to play for the home fans, for the home team, the away fans and the away team, because they want to play total football, they want grit, they want determination, but you've got to play a style of play that Rangers fans demand.

“It's got to be on the front foot, you've got to win your battles, but you've got to show you've got the ability to put that shirt on, and they're finally fine-tuning that now. With Derek behind them, fingers crossed he can go all the way.”