Randal Kolo Muani claims 'everybody is happy' with Thomas Frank despite mounting pressure on Tottenham boss

Tottenham’s campaign under Frank has been defined by inconsistency rather than collapse. Promising performances have too often been followed by flat displays, leaving Spurs adrift of European qualification places and fuelling speculation about the manager’s future. However, speaking during a club engagement earlier this week, the France international made it clear that the mood among the players does not mirror the frustration felt by sections of the fanbase.

Kolo Muani said: "Yeah we have a good relation[ship]. We talk together so much and he has good coaches, so I am happy with him. All the team, my teammates, we have trust with the coach and everybody is happy with him. Now we work a lot to go hard [for this period]."

He has quickly become a popular figure since arriving at Tottenham with his energy and directness endearing him to supporters. Earlier this week, he attended the club’s One Hotspur Junior Christmas Party at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and interacted with several youngsters.

Kolo Muani said: "It is fun and for the kids it is a great moment. This is just magic for Christmas and everybody is happy, so that's good. Yeah, I feel that [support] when I go out to the games and before. I saw a lot of fans and I'm happy. I feel good."