Randal Kolo Muani suffers fractured jaw following incident with Harry Maguire during Tottenham's draw with Man Utd

Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United has come at a heavy cost, with Kolo Muani sustaining a fractured jaw in an off-the-ball first-half collision involving Maguire. The 26-year-old France international started his third consecutive Premier League match under Thomas Frank but appeared to struggle after a robust aerial challenge midway through the opening period. Despite attempting to continue, Kolo Muani was visibly uncomfortable and was substituted at half-time for Wilson Odobert.

Initial post-match assessments from Tottenham suggested the injury was minor, with Frank downplaying concerns by describing it as "nothing big." However, further examinations conducted on Sunday revealed the true extent of the damage, confirming a fracture that will require an extended spell on the sidelines. The news is a major setback for both club and country, as Kolo Muani was due to join the France squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

His withdrawal marks another blow in what has been a stop-start season for the forward, who only recently returned to fitness following an earlier thigh injury. The incident compounds Spurs’ growing injury list as they struggle to build consistency in attack.