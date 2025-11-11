Getty Images Sport
Raheem Sterling victim of second burglary in terrifying attack while at home with children
Sterling's house targeted by burglars
Masked men are believed to have tried to gain entry into Sterling's house, situated on a development on Crown Estate land in Berkshire, to the west of London, at around 6:30pm last Saturday night. That was just before Chelsea were due to face Wolves in the Premier League, but Sterling hasn't been part of the Blues' squad this season and therefore was at home when it happened, alongside his long-term partner and their three children. He also has a fourth child from a previous relationship.
Beyond the criminals attempting to break, other details have not been disclosed and Sterling wishes for his and his family's privacy to be respected.
A different house located in Surrey, near to Chelsea's training ground, was previously broken into at the end of 2022, during the World Cup. That prompted the winger to urgently leave the England camp in Qatar to head home, before returning to the tournament ahead of quarter-final defeat to France.
Sterling & family safe
Reported by the Daily Telegraph, a spokesperson representing Sterling told the newspaper: "We can confirm that Raheem Sterling was the victim of a home break-in this weekend. We can also confirm that he and his children were present at home at the time. Whilst the ultimate violation of privacy and safety, we are thankful to be able to confirm that he and his loved ones are all safe. We ask that the privacy of Raheem and his loved ones be respected at this challenging time."
Thames Valley Police have also confirmed that a "thorough investigation" is underway, appealing for possible information or witnesses of any suspicious behaviour that might be relevant.
Footballer burglaries a common occurrence
Sterling is far from the only Premier League footballer to be targeted by brazen thieves in recent years. When his Surrey home was broken into in late 2022, Chelsea team-mate Marc Cucurella, and then Reading defender Scott Dann were also victims of the same burglar. The man responsible had managed to steal £1.1 million worth of belongings, but was eventually jailed in 2024 for 12 years and 10 months for conspiracy to burgle, possession with intent to supply cocaine and simple possession of cannabis. On that occasion, Sterling alone was robbed of 10 Rolex watches.
Players in England's north west based in the 'Golden Triangle' of Cheshire, a collection of affluent towns south of Manchester, have also been routinely targeted over the years. With Jack Grealish among those targeted, it was reported earlier this month that players have been turning to former MMA fighters employed as bodyguards and security to better protect their homes.
Sterling's football future remains uncertain
Sterling has been non-existent on a football pitch in 2025-26. Deemed surplus to requirements by Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge, the former England winger spent last season struggling to command meaningful minutes during a loan at Arsenal and was unable to secure an exit away from Chelsea during this past summer transfer window.
Sterling, who has a contract with the Blues until 2027 and cost the best part of £50m to sign from Manchester City, hasn't actually played for Chelsea since May 2024. He will shortly turn 31, which is far from old for a footballer these days, but it is difficult to envisage how and where his career will get back on track after such a sustained period of inactivity.
Sterling is costing Chelsea an enormous sum to not be playing, earning a reported £325,000 per week. At the start of this season, his outstanding contract was thought to be worth around £30m. His preference is rumoured to have been staying in and around London, rather than moving any great distance away, due to his son being with Arsenal' academy and an unwillingness to disrupt his family.
