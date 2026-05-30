Raheem Sterling arrested on suspicion of drug driving after crash involving his Lamborghini

Sterling was subsequently arrested and later released on bail while enquiries continue. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and the allegations linked to the driver. Hampshire Police outlined the details of the incident in an official statement.

"Just before 9am on Thursday, we received reports that a Lamborghini was in collision with barriers on the M3 southbound, close to the Minley Interchange. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported," said the statement.

"The driver, a 31-year-old man, from Berkshire, has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, driving dangerously, possession of a Class C drug and failing to provide a specimen. He has been bailed while our enquiries continue."