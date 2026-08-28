'He thinks he's better than he is' - Rafael van der Vaart rips into Ajax defender Jorthy Mokio

Speaking on the television programme Ziggo Sport, Van der Vaart expressed genuine concern over the youngster's perceived arrogance during matches. The former Ajax midfielder insisted that senior professional football requires far more pragmatism than what the teenager has currently demonstrated on the pitch.

"I'm afraid he thinks he's much better than he actually is. Or than he is at the moment, so to speak," Van der Vaart stated. "It seems like he just wants to play football, but it's not youth football anymore, you know? You have to be very professional."