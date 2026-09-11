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Mexican legend Rafael Marquez officially unveiled as El Tri boss with bold 2030 World Cup mission
Icon takes national reins
The Mexican Football Federation officially unveiled Marquez as the senior national team's new head coach on Thursday, tasked with guiding the squad through to the 2030 World Cup. The 47-year-old steps into the top job after serving as assistant coach under Javier Aguirre from August 2024 until Mexico's round-of-16 exit this summer. The legendary former centre-back is determined to take El Tri further than the quarter-final threshold that eluded him throughout his playing career.
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Marquez targets dugout glory
Looking ahead to the next phase of his managerial journey, the former Barcelona star underlined his resolve to achieve greater heights from the dugout than on the pitch.
Reflecting on his second opportunity with the national team, Marquez stated: "I have another chance, it did not happen for me as a player in five World Cups. We arrive at the same spot, now I have the opportunity, first of all to get to the World Cup, hopefully we can get there and achieve something different."
Acknowledging the magnitude of the task ahead, the new tactician added: "I have lived an extraordinary career as a player, now I have a bigger responsibility, it is another stage, I want to be on the pitch transmitting everything I can. I wish I can be as successful as I was as a player."
Addressing the challenges awaiting his tenure, the manager said: "There will be difficult and complicated moments, but I am confident that we will pull through. I will certainly give it my all, and hopefully things work out well."
Coaching team assembled rapidly
Marquez has assembled a highly experienced backroom staff, appointing former international team-mate of four World Cups Andres Guardado alongside assistant coaches Juan Manuel Lillo and Vidal Paloma.
Assessing the readiness of his staff and the established structure, the head coach explained: "I'm not starting from scratch - the journey from where I began to where I finished with Javier gives me confidence. I already know the players and the environment, and I'm backed by a group of experienced people who have operated at the highest levels - which is exactly what we want: to take the national team to the next level."
The Spanish-led coaching setup is further bolstered by goalkeeping coach Xabier Mancisidor and fitness coach Pol Lorente to support the former Barca Atletic manager's leadership.
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Gruelling American tour begins
Marquez faces his first test at the helm when Mexico take on Colombia at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on September 26. The fixture opens a demanding four-match friendly tour in the United States, featuring clashes against Peru on September 29, the USMNT on October 3, and Chile on October 6. The fast-paced schedule offers an immediate platform to trial new tactical approaches and evaluate squad depth before embarking on the competitive cycle toward 2030.
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