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FBL-EUR-NATIONS-DEN-PORAFP
Yosua Arya

'Something special!' - Rafael Leao reveals emotion after taking Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic No.7 shirt

R. Leao
C. Ronaldo
Portugal
Denmark vs Portugal
UEFA Nations League A

Rafael Leao has expressed his immense pride after taking over Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic number seven shirt for Portugal. The Galatasaray forward wore the famous jersey during Thursday's impressive Nations League victory against Denmark, stepping up following Ronaldo's sudden departure from the national team camp.

  • Leao takes over the No. 7 shirt

    Leao has opened up on the overwhelming emotions he experienced after wearing Portugal's famous number seven shirt. The iconic jersey was recently vacated following Ronaldo's departure from the national team camp.

    Stepping into the spotlight, Leao donned the legendary number during Thursday's UEFA Nations League clash. The change clearly inspired the squad, as Portugal secured a thrilling 4-2 victory against Denmark.

    Usually seen wearing the number 17 for his country, the Galatasaray attacker was granted the opportunity to take on the most famous shirt in Portuguese football history. It was a massive moment for a player who has always looked up to the legendary forward.

  • Portugal v Croatia: Round of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Honouring a childhood idol

    Taking over from a five-time Ballon d'Or winner is no easy task, but Leao embraced the responsibility. For the talented forward, it was the ultimate honour to wear a shirt so closely associated with his hero.

    "Wearing the number seven was something special for me, because Cristiano has been my idol since I was a child," Leao explained after the impressive victory over Denmark. "My children were also born on the 7th, so I am so happy."

  • 'I did my best'

    The weight of the number seven shirt for Portugal cannot be understated, representing years of unprecedented international success. Leao was fully aware of the expectations that came with replacing Ronaldo's presence on the pitch.

    "I did my best to respect this number, this shirt," Leao stated.

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    Moving forward for Portugal

    With Ronaldo having left the current international gathering, Leao will likely continue to wear that squad number for Portugal's next match. Sitting at the top of the standings, Jorge Jesus's side will aim to maintain their winning record when they face Norway on Sunday.

UEFA Nations League A
Portugal crest
Portugal
POR
Norway crest
Norway
NOR