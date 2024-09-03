Leao-Di-Canio-MilanGetty/GOAL
Rafael Leao attempts to shame Paolo Di Canio with fascist salute image in response to 'pin them to the wall with punches' criticism from ex-AC Milan & West Ham star

AC MilanR. LeaoSerie AWest Ham

Rafael Leao posted the infamous image of Paolo Di Canio making a fascist salute in response to criticism from the ex-AC Milan and West Ham star.

  • Leao angered Di Canio with conduct in Lazio game
  • Labelled Portuguese winger & Theo Hernandez 'a disgrace''
  • Leao fired back on social media
