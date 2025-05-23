Rafael Leao x Harry Kane?! Bayern eye sensational swoop to sign AC Milan winger this summer after Serie A giants' failure to qualify for Champions League
Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing a sensational swoop for AC Milan's Rafael Leao after the Serie A giants missed out on the Champions League.
- Bayern are looking at several forward options
- Leao has emerged as one of the candidates
- Jorge Mendes & Max Eberl have a working relationship