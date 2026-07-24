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Rafael Leao set for €60m Fenerbahce transfer with huge salary on offer to AC Milan star
Fenerbahce step up pursuit
Fenerbahce are stepping up their pursuit of Leao as Milan look to raise around €50m-€60m from the sale of the Portugal forward, as per Corriere dello Sport. The Turkish club are expected to meet Leao's representatives in Milan in the coming hours, although no formal offer has yet been submitted to the Rossoneri.
Milan view his departure as key to funding further additions after the arrivals of Mario Gila and Goncalo Ramos. Leao is still considering his options, with hopes of attracting interest from the Premier League or Spain, but Fenerbahce and Galatasaray remain the only clubs to have made concrete moves.
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Huge salary on offer
Fenerbahce are ready to tempt Leao with a contract worth around €10 million per season plus bonuses as they look to move ahead of fierce rivals Galatasaray. Meanwhile, Gazzetta claims that the winger has spent part of his holiday in Turkey, fuelling speculation over his future, but Milan are still waiting for the first official bid.
He is expected to take more time before making a decision and is due to rejoin the squad for their pre-season tour of Australia. Before the World Cup, Leao made his intentions clear, saying he wanted a new challenge, and according to the source, "a month and a half later he has not changed his mind."
Waiting for bigger opportunities
Despite the growing interest from Turkey, Leao is still hoping a leading club from England or Spain enters the race before committing to his next move. Gazzetta also reports that the 27-year-old does not want to remain in Italy unless he stays at Milan, although he would consider a move to Turkey under the right conditions. His performances at the World Cup have also done little to spark a wider bidding war. Leao scored against Uzbekistan and started only against Croatia, where his cross led to Ramos' decisive goal.
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Decision still to come
For now, Leao's priority is to wait and see whether another major club makes an approach before deciding on his future. He is scheduled to attend a commercial event in Brazil before reporting back for Milan's pre-season tour of Australia. The Rossoneri will then continue preparations in Indonesia unless Fenerbahce, Galatasaray or another interested club reaches an agreement before then.
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