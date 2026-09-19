According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, former Inter and Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan previewed the upcoming Serie A showdown between Roma and Inter Milan, branding the visiting champions as the clear team to beat in the title race. He highlighted the depth of Cristian Chivu's squad and their recent European finals experience as decisive factors.

However, the former Belgian international insisted the match serves as the ultimate litmus test for Gian Piero Gasperini's evolving side.

"Inter today are a well-built team, they have reached two Champions League finals and have important reserves," Nainggolan stated in an interview published by La Gazzetta dello Sport. "The Scudetto that Napoli won two seasons ago was lost by Inter, in my opinion. Today they have no rivals, but respecting your opponent does not mean not attacking."