Quilindschy Hartman salary: How much does Feyenoord star earn per week and annually in Eredivisie?

Everything you need to know about Quilindschy Hartman's salary details playing for Feyenoord

Dutch fullback Quilindschy Hartman joined Feyenoord's youth academy from Excelsior in 2010. After spending over a decade developing in the youth system, Hartman finally earned his opportunity to play for Feyenoord’s first team in 2022.

Since his promotion to the senior squad, Hartman has impressed at left-back, providing defensive stability and regularly contributing in the attacking third.

In 2023, following a strong debut season, the Dutchman signed a contract extension with the Eredivisie club, keeping him in Rotterdam until 2026.

Under his current contract, Hartman earns a substantial salary for his role in the first team.

But exactly how much does he earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross