Qatar late show stuns wasteful Switzerland in World Cup Group B opener after controversial penalty decision gets Breel Embolo off the mark

Granit Xhaka had some strong words for his team's performance after the final whistle. The performance they showed was not much different from when they drew 1-1 against Australia in a warm-up match. The Swiss captain had actually given a warning before the match, but it didn't yield the desired results.

"Football has its beautiful and less beautiful sides, that won't change. If you don't take your chances up front, you'll concede at the back. Perhaps we lost a little patience and thought we absolutely had to score the 2-0. We need to be clever and experienced enough and simply take this game home," Xhaka told SRF.

"We knew they were waiting for their moment. The rhythm was a bit off, we weren’t playing in those positions anymore, everyone was just running around aimlessly. Ultimately, you have to respect the positions more and do what the coach asks. You don’t have to be the showman and do everything yourself. It’s about discipline. If the coach brings players in and you don’t have the discipline in certain positions, then it becomes difficult."