PUMA unveils brand new 2025-26 Premier League official match ball

All set to debut this July in the Premier League Summer Series

PUMA have released the 2025-26 Premier League official match ball to get us ready for a new season of football. The PUMA Orbita Ultimate PL, will make its first official appearance this July in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA, offering a global audience a first look at the ball, when the new season starts on August 16th.

The ball itself features 12 evenly sized panels that ensure precise weight distribution, keeping the ball perfectly balanced. Its high-frequency moulding guarantees long-lasting durability with enlarged and deeper seams to improve aerodynamics and shape retention.

The new PUMA and Premier League partnership kicks off with the ‘Have a Ball’ campaign, celebrating the pure joy and exhilaration of having the ball at your feet. The initiative aims to encourage players of all levels to let go of overthinking and self-doubt, inspiring a game fuelled by instinct, freedom, and creativity, on and off the pitch.

PUMA

The new long-term partnership will see PUMA and the Premier League also support grassroots football through Premier League Kicks, along with girls and women’s grassroot initiatives, international community activations, No Room For Racism and numerous other important initiatives.

Starting this summer, PUMA will be supporting the Premier League in the Summer Series in the USA. This will feature six exciting games in three venues and will also feature community coaching programs in all three cities to support the development and accessibility of football in local communities.

PUMA

Practice all your best moves, backheels, overhead kicks and more in preparation for the start of a new season as GOAL breaks down how you can get your hands on the 2025-26 Premier League match ball.

SHOP: PUMA 2025-26 Premier League match ball