PSV challenge Barcelona! Dutch giants offer two-year extension to Croatian winger to fight off La Liga champions as Hansi Flick eyes reunion with former Bayern Munich man

I. PerisicBarcelonaH. FlickPSV Eindhoven

Ivan Perisic's future remains undecided as Barcelona and PSV continue to position themselves for the veteran winger’s signature.

  • PSV offer Perisic two-year extension amid Barcelona interest
  • Flick wants reunion as experienced right-wing cover
  • Perisic played 35 games with 27 goal contributions
