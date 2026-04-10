PSG closing in on Luis Enrique contract extension with Spanish tactician set to become one of Europe's best-paid managers

Expectations are high following months of negotiations between the club and the manager. While Luis Enrique’s current deal was previously extended until 2027, the latest report from RMC indicate that PSG are determined to secure his services for even longer. The new agreement would bind the former Barcelona boss to the Ligue 1 champions for the next four years, aligning his future with the club’s strategic vision.

The hierarchy in Paris, led by president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, is eager to finalise all details before the end of the current campaign. The club is so invested in the coach that they are even assisting him with personal matters, such as finding a new residence in Neuilly to ensure his family is as comfortable as possible in France.



