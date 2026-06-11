PSG and Liverpool target confirms he wants summer transfer after World Cup venture with France ends

Akliouche has finally addressed the growing speculation regarding his future at Monaco, admitting that a summer transfer is the logical next step in his career progression. The creative midfielder, who enjoyed a stellar 2025-26 season with 31 appearances and six goals in Ligue 1, has become one of the most sought-after talents in French football.

Speaking to Nice-Matin before travelling to the United States with the French national team for the 2026 World Cup, Akliouche was candid about his situation. When asked if the next step would be a transfer this summer, he responded: "Will the next step be a transfer this summer? Yes, but frankly, I'm really focused on this World Cup."