getty
PSG facing new visit from Kylian Mbappe's bailiffs over unpaid €2m bill
Bailiffs return to the Parc des Princes
The high-profile legal fallout between PSG and their former talisman, Mbappe, has escalated following the club's failure to fully comply with a December 2025 court ruling. While the French giants have made significant strides in settling the debt, a €2m shortfall has prompted the player's legal team to threaten a second visit from bailiffs to the club's administrative offices, according to L'Equipe.
The dispute stems from a ruling by the Paris industrial tribunal which ordered PSG to pay a total of €60m to the Madrid forward. This figure covers unpaid wages, signing bonuses and accrued interest from the final months of his tenure in the French capital. Although PSG initially settled the primary €55m sum, they only recently added a further €4m following a physical intervention by enforcement officers, leaving the final balance outstanding.
Despite the pressure, the club maintains that its financial obligations have been met in full, citing technicalities regarding tax and social security. A spokesperson for PSG stated that "all sums due to Mbappe have been paid by the club," explaining that the current discrepancy is simply down to "the amount of employee social security contributions."
- AFP
A reputation on the line
This financial tug-of-war has become a matter of public image for the Ligue 1 champions. Reports suggest that PSG are desperately attempting to negotiate a deal with Mbappe to avoid a humiliating court-mandated penalty. The tribunal's judgment included a clause requiring the club to publish the full text of the legal defeat on the home page of their official website for an entire month.
Mbappe’s camp has remained firm, showing no intention of waiving the publication requirement or the remaining €2m. This steadfastness has left the PSG hierarchy in a precarious position as they balance their legal defense with the risk of further public embarrassment. The club had until February 19 to file an official appeal against the comprehensive ruling, a deadline that has kept both parties on edge.
The breakdown of the verdict highlights the scale of the financial commitment PSG failed to honour. The court established the France captain’s gross reference salary at a staggering €11.8m per month. According to the judgment, the player was entitled to €36.6m gross "as a reminder of the third instalment of the signing bonus," along with a further €3.6m in associated holiday pay.
The legal breakdown of a broken relationship
The industrial tribunal’s decision left very little room for interpretation regarding the back-pay owed for the player's final quarter at the club. The court awarded the 26-year-old €17.2m gross "as a reminder of salaries for the months of April, May and June 2024," plus an additional €1.7m in "paid leave" for that same period.
Furthermore, the judge ordered the payment of €1.5m "as an ethics bonus for the months of April, May, and June 2024" and €150,000 in associated holiday pay. To round off the financial blow to the Parisian side, the court also mandated that PSG cover €5,000 in legal costs incurred by the player's legal team during the proceedings.
This series of rulings represents a definitive defeat for the PSG hierarchy, who had previously argued that Mbappe agreed to waive these bonuses when he was sidelined from the squad in 2023. These arguments have consistently failed to hold up under scrutiny, with the industrial tribunal becoming the second independent body to side with the player over the club’s management.
- AFP
Final deadlines and on-field focus
As the legal teams continue to squabble in the boardroom, the focus of both parties has returned to the pitch, albeit under the shadow of litigation. Les Parisiens must decide whether to continue challenging the court's decision in a higher court or ultimately settle the balance to avoid further bailiff intervention. On the pitch, PSG are currently trying to reclaim the top spot in Ligue 1 from Lens, who are one point ahead at the top. Luis Enrique's team face Metz at home on Saturday.
For Mbappe, the focus remains on finishing the season strongly with Madrid. Los Blancos currently lead La Liga by two points over Barcelona and face Osasuna on Saturday. After that, they will prepare for the second leg of their Champions League knockout playoff against Benfica next week. However, the French international's legal team is expected to pursue seizure of funds if the €2 million remains unpaid.
Advertisement