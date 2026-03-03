AFP
Prosecutors open investigation into Monaco for alleged money laundering and corruption related to DR Congo sponsorship
The genesis of the investigation
According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the Prosecutor General of Monaco has initiated a preliminary inquiry into the commercial ties linking Monaco and the DR Congo. Judicial sources confirmed on Tuesday that this legal action stems from a formal complaint lodged by two anonymous Congolese citizens residing in France. They expressed deep concerns over potential financial malpractices disguised within the sporting agreement.
The focal point of the investigation is a sponsorship contract established in June 2025 between the Monegasque football club and the Congolese government. The agreement, estimated at €4.8m over three seasons, predominantly features the "R.D. Congo - Heart of Africa" slogan on the players' sleeves. While similar, higher-value partnerships exist with FC Barcelona and AC Milan, this specific Monaco deal has triggered immediate red flags among opposition figures and the diaspora.
Allegations of exploitation and corruption
Legal representatives for the anonymous complainants argue that the prestigious image of the French top-flight club is being actively exploited to the detriment of the Congolese population. Hervé Diakese, the lawyer representing the citizens, told AFP that while his clients hold deep admiration for Monaco, they believe certain individuals have manipulated this reputation to despoil the nation's people.
The stated objective of the sponsorship was to boost tourism, attract foreign investments, and leverage Monaco's sporting expertise to develop local football. However, critics vehemently oppose this narrative. They highlight the stark irony that most European nations currently advise against tourist travel to the conflict-ridden country. Opponents insist that funnelling millions of euros into elite European football is a severe misallocation of resources that should be dedicated to desperately needed domestic infrastructure.
Congolese sports minister under scrutiny
The legal complaint specifically zeroes in on Didier Budimbu, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Minister of Sports. The accusation asserts that the execution of this multi-million euro contract completely bypassed established public procurement regulations. The plaintiffs allege a glaring absence of specific budgetary lines and point to a total lack of any competitive bidding process, raising serious suspicions about the true nature of the financial transaction between the government and the club.
"We are entering a logic of illegal practices with kickbacks and commissions; there are matters to verify," Diakese said. The procedural irregularities suggest to the complainants a calculated effort to bypass transparency. Following an initial assessment of the complaint, France’s National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF) determined the matter warranted further action and officially transmitted a referral to the Monégasque Prosecutor General to delve deeper into the intricate financial pathways of the deal.
Examining the origins of the funds
The primary objective of the newly opened investigation in Monaco is to meticulously trace and examine the origin of the funds used to finance the €4.8m sleeve sponsorship. Authorities aim to uncover whether the money constitutes the laundering of embezzled public assets. The financial records and transactions associated with the deal will be heavily scrutinised to ensure no illicit funds were integrated into the Principality's financial system through this sporting partnership.
In response to the unfolding legal situation, Monaco maintained a cooperative stance regarding the preliminary probe. When approached by AFP for comment regarding the allegations and the ensuing investigation, the club provided a concise response. "AS Monaco takes note and remains at the disposal of the competent authorities," a spokesperson stated.
