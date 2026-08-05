Promising 15-year-old footballer killed in mistaken identity shooting after match
Mistaken identity in Maceio
According to a report by NeedToKnow, da Silva was mistakenly shot and killed in Maceió, Brazil, on Saturday. Da Silva had just finished playing a game in the Taça das Grotas amateur football tournament.
Police investigators believe the attack was carried out by members of rival drug trafficking gangs, and authorities stressed that Da Silva had absolutely no involvement in any criminal activity. Several other individuals were also hit by gunfire during the tragic incident. Da Silva was immediately taken to hospital but sadly succumbed to his injuries. The sudden loss has deeply affected his relatives, who are now struggling to comprehend the senseless violence that claimed his life.
Family left devastated by the loss
Marcos Antônio Leandro, the father of Da Silva, expressed his profound grief to local media following the fatal shooting. Leandro stated: "My family has been torn apart by two criminals who came and shot my son in the back. The match had just finished and he was getting changed, so he had no chance to run. I'm devastated. His siblings haven't stopped crying."
Leandro also noted how deeply football ran in their lives, adding: "I brought all my children up with humility, showing them how to be good people. It's not easy to lose a son who had so many dreams." Da Silva was the youngest of five children.
A promising career cut short
Da Silva represented the youth academy of São Paulo, playing for both their Under-14 and Under-15 teams. He joined São Paulo in 2025 and stayed until April of this year, notably helping São Paulo win the 2026 Copa Fictor Under-15.
Reflecting on his son's talent, Leandro said: "From a very young age, he stood out in football. It was all he lived and breathed. He'd already won futsal and football titles with CSA. He was excited about getting back on the pitch and couldn't wait for the days to pass so he could travel to Recife and join Retrô." Retrô FC Brasil were expecting Da Silva to report to them soon.
- AFP
What happens next in the investigation?
Local police are currently interviewing witnesses who saw the shooting and are gathering statements to assist their active inquiry. Investigators are also closely analysing CCTV footage from the surrounding area in an effort to formally identify those responsible for the attack. As of now, no arrests have been made, but authorities remain committed to securing justice for Da Silva and his grieving family.
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