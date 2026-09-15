Pro Ref chief Howard Webb admits Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes escaped punishment as VAR audio from Man City star Phil Foden red card is released

Speaking on Match Officials Mic'd Up, Webb backed Oliver's decision to send Foden off for violent conduct. He compared the incident to a similar red card shown to Aston Villa's Joao Gomes earlier in the season.

"He [Foden] kicks out with force into the upper body of Bruno Fernandes," Webb explained. However, the chief refereeing officer acknowledged Fernandes' role in the clash. "When you look at the footage, there is that petulant kick by Bruno Fernandes into the backside of Foden. It is more petulant than violent. To be violent conduct, it has to have excessive force or brutality.

He added: "When you look at that at full speed, it does not have that element. It would be a yellow card and VAR cannot step in to give a yellow.

"If all of it was missed and nothing was given against Foden, then VAR could step in and see Foden's actions for a possible red card and capture Fernandes' yellow card action. Because the referee gave the red card, that option is not open for VAR."