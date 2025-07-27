Royal wishes! Prince of Wales sends good luck message to Lionesses ahead of Euro 2025 final against Spain on Sunday England England vs Spain Spain Women's EURO

England women's team received a good luck wish from the Prince of Wales, who is set to attend the Euro 2025 final in Switzerland on Sunday. The Lionesses have reached the Euros final for the second consecutive edition, where they will aim to defend their title and also avenge their World Cup final defeat from two years ago against Spain.