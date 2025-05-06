'We have two Premier Leagues!' - Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal have been unlucky after Liverpool clinched title with fewer points than Gunners in last two seasons
Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal have been unlucky after Liverpool clinched the Premier League title with fewer points than them in the last two seasons.
- Liverpool won the PL with 82 points
- Arsenal finished as runners-up in the last two seasons
- Yet they had more points on the board than the Reds