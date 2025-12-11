‘Why not? - Former Premier League striker names shock winger as potential replacement for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

Speaking in an interview with ComeOnabout Liverpool’s delicate situation, Radzinski insisted the Reds need not panic, even if their talisman departs.

"It's a very funny situation over at Liverpool, so it's hard to judge from the outside. We don't know what's going on at the training ground," he said. "I think they have enough players. I think they've done, in my eyes, fantastic deals in the summer. I just don't think the players who they brought are performing at the moment, but it probably has nothing to do with their personalities or whatever. It's just sometimes when you come from a different competition, different teams, not every team suits every player. This is how it is."

Then came his eyebrow-raising suggestion: Harry Wilson.

"Harry Wilson to Liverpool, why not? If he can perform this well for Fulham," he suggested. "Before Mohamed Salah became one of the greatest players in the Premier League, he had to move to a few other clubs as well. At Chelsea, he was not really rated and he had to go to Italy only to come back to the Premier League to be exceptionally fantastic. Anything can happen. The sky is the limit.

"It's all up to the individual himself and obviously the chemistry together with the manager at that moment and the way the team is playing. If you come to a team and you start playing a new formation and style, it's going to be strange for your head. So you're going to have to adapt to that as well. But, Wilson can do it."

