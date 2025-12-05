Getty
Premier League star Ola Aina told to own up after admitting he is in ‘talking stage’ with another footballer's girlfriend
Forest star Aina makes shock revelation
Nigeria international Aina made his shocking revelation when appearing on Channel 4.0’s ‘Savage Kids & Agony Aunties’ show. The versatile 29-year-old said he was there to seek advice from the children and adults on the panel for what has become an obvious “dilemma”.
The former Chelsea and Fulham player, who has been at the City Ground since 2023, was happy to state in public that he has become close with the partner of a fellow performer. He now finds himself in a difficult position.
Aina said: “My dilemma is I'm in a talking stage with another baller's girl.” Asked if he is able to reveal the identity of the other player, the Forest full-back added: “Can't disclose that one.” He went on to confirm that he is at the “talking” stage, rather than the “walking” one, with the surprising scenario only playing out over a matter of weeks.
Love triangle: Aina offered advice on what to do
Quizzed on whether interest has been reciprocated, Aina said that he “knows she likes me back”. He went on to say that he can “easily” take his fellow player one-on-one, but saw it put to him that the girl in question may be “a bit of a clout chaser” as she pits “two footballers” against one another.
Aina maintains that: “I believe she likes me more.” He has, however, been advised to clear the air with everybody involved. The ‘Aunties’ told him to “own up to the guy” and “be honest” about what has happened.
One of the children on the panel added: “Me personally, I think she's only there for your money. You're a professional footballer, you're earning bread, plenty more girls will come. She's on a permanent sin bin off the pitch, red card.”
The two sides proceeded to battle it out in a bid to convince Aina of their argument. He eventually sided with the Aunties, much to their delight. That would suggest that he is ready to speak with the fellow professional that he has become locked in a love triangle with.
Untimely injury: Aina underwent hamstring surgery
Aina does, however, have plenty of his plate at the moment. Away from his private life, every effort is being made to recover from an untimely injury that has kept him out of action since September. His last appearance for Forest came on August 31.
An unfortunate knock was then picked up during the first international break of the 2025-26 campaign, as he headed off with Nigeria. A hamstring problem has been difficult to shake, with surgery required a matter of days after being forced onto the treatment table.
Africa Cup of Nations: Will Aina figure for Nigeria?
Aina did not figure for Forest at all during Ange Postecoglou’s ill-fated 39-day spell in charge of the Reds. He has been unable to show current coach Sean Dyche what he is capable of, with it revealed that he is unlikely to grace a Premier League fixture again until 2026.
Dyche has said when delivering a fitness update on his walking wounded: “The ones left not with us yet are Taiwo [Awoniyi], Woody [Chris Wood] and Douglas [Luiz] – although they are getting closer. Ola is getting closer to fitness but obviously can’t be with us until January.”
That is because, alongside his rehabilitation, Aina is in contention to represent Nigeria at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. Selection there would come as a surprise, given how much football he has missed over recent months.
The Super Eagles may take a calculated gamble on the 48-cap star, allowing him to rebuild form and fitness before returning to Trentside. The 35th edition of AFCON is set to get underway on December 21 and run through to January 18. Nigeria have been placed in Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania.
