‘Got 11 players on toast!’ - Premier League sh*thouse Neal Maupay labels James Maddison darts celebration taunt ‘goated’ as he mocks Tottenham star for getting ‘offended’
Neal Maupay considers his darts celebration taunt of James Maddison to be “goated”, as the Brentford striker got 11 Tottenham players "on toast”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Brentford loanee on target against Spurs
- Riled opponents with reaction to scoring
- Striker considers wind-up games to be "fun"