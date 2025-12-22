Getty/GOAL
Premier League legend fires Morgan Rogers warning to England stars Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer before 2026 World Cup
Heskey throws support behind Rogers for World Cup role
Former England and Aston Villa striker Heskey has thrown his support behind Rogers, insisting the midfielder should be seriously considered as a starter for England at the 2026 World Cup. Heskey believes Rogers’ recent Premier League form has elevated him from a promising squad option into a genuine contender for a key role in Tuchel’s plans.
Rogers has enjoyed an outstanding festive period with Aston Villa, producing decisive performances at a crucial stage of the season. His influence was underlined during Villa’s 2-1 victory over Manchester United, scoring two goals and proving to be the driving force behind Unai Emery’s side.
With England building towards the 2026 World Cup in North America under Tuchel, competition for attacking midfield places is intensifying. Heskey’s comments suggest that established names such as Bellingham and Palmer may face real pressure if Rogers continues his upward trajectory.
Heskey's warning to Palmer and Bellingham
Speaking exclusively to Dream Vegas, Heskey made it clear that Rogers is no longer just an option off the bench for England. “I definitely think he’s pushing to be an England starter, not just a squad player,” he said. “I just think he gives you so much on and off the ball.”
Heskey expanded on what makes Rogers stand out compared to his rivals. “I love the enthusiasm that he plays with. I love the positions that he gets into,” he explained. “He makes intelligent runs off the ball because he creates space for others as well with his runs.” According to Heskey, that off-the-ball intelligence is a key factor in why Rogers fits the demands of tournament football.
Rogers' spectacular form at Aston Villa this season
Rogers’ rise has been one of the most striking individual stories of the current Premier League season. Once viewed as a developing talent, the 23-year-old has transformed into a decisive figure for Aston Villa, delivering goals, energy and tactical discipline in equal measure. His ability to combine physicality with technical awareness has made him particularly valuable in high-intensity matches.
Under Emery, Aston Villa’s system demands relentless pressing, quick transitions and intelligent movement between the lines. Rogers has thrived in that environment, often operating as an attacking midfielder who can surge beyond the striker or drop deeper to link play. Those traits align closely with what Tuchel is expected to demand from his England side, especially against elite international opposition.
The wider England context only amplifies Rogers’ case. While Bellingham remains a global star and Palmer is highly rated, both have faced scrutiny over form and fitness at different points this season.
Rogers looking to maintain form ahead of World Cup
With the 2026 World Cup drawing closer, Rogers’ immediate focus will be on maintaining his club form through the second half of the season. Continued performances of the level he has shown over the festive period would make it increasingly difficult for Tuchel to overlook him, regardless of the depth of England’s attacking options.
For England, upcoming international windows will provide a clearer indication of how Tuchel intends to balance creativity, physicality and work rate in midfield. Rogers’ profile suggests he could be trusted in high-stakes matches, particularly if the manager prioritises aggressive running and tactical discipline.
