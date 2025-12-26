Premier League and EFL to hold talks on finally ending 3PM television blackout as chiefs target more revenue

The restriction is rooted in Article 48 of UEFA’s statutes, which allows live football broadcasts to be prohibited for up to two and a half hours on a Saturday or Sunday. In England, it applies when at least half of Premier League and Championship fixtures are scheduled for 3PM on a Saturday. That rule was briefly sidestepped at the start of this season, when the EFL televised all of its opening-weekend fixtures because the Premier League campaign had not yet begun, highlighting the flexibility already built into the system.

The Football Association, which must formally apply to UEFA for the blackout to be enforced, is not expected to stand in the way if the leagues request its removal. Last season, the FA discussed exempting the Women’s Super League from the blackout altogether, though those talks stalled after the Premier League and EFL raised legal concerns. The principle, however, has already been tested, weakening arguments that the blackout is untouchable.