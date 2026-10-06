Premier League clubs demand severe retrospective punishments and future sanctions for Manchester City

According to BBC Sport, several Premier League clubs want Manchester City to face strict "retrospective punishments" alongside future sanctions after they were found guilty of multiple financial rule breaches.

The independent commission's verdict has prompted club executives to demand significant reparations for the period when City broke the regulations. At least four boardrooms believe a one-off points deduction leading to relegation would be an insufficient punishment. They argue that the severity of the wrongdoing requires a much heavier penalty, ensuring City cannot easily bounce back immediately after a potential demotion.