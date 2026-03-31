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‘If they know how to pray, they better!’ - Lamine Yamal leaves Ronald Araujo & Uruguay seeking divine intervention ahead of World Cup clash with Spain
Yamal chasing down World Cup crown and Ballon d'Or recognition
Yamal continues to star at club level for La Liga giants Barca. He has broken through the 20-goal barrier this season for the first time in his blossoming career. There remains the promise of much more to come from a forward that is only 18 years of age.
He has cleared every hurdle placed in his path so far, on the back of making his senior debut at 15, and is already a domestic title winner in Spain and European champion with his country. A global title is about to be chased down, while forcing his way further into Ballon d’Or contention.
Yamal will have a leading role to play for La Roja as they seek to reclaim a crown that was previously captured in 2010. Spain are being tipped by many to go all the way in North America, with the presence of Yamal leading plenty to side with Luis de la Fuente’s team.
Uruguay are among those that will be hoping to put a spanner in the works for Spain, as they prepare to face a star-studded outfit in their final Group H fixture in Zapopan, Mexico on June 26.
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Araujo's advice for dealing with Barcelona team-mate Yamal
Barca defender Araujo will be lining up against some familiar faces in that contest, with the 27-year-old centre-half telling AUF TV when asked if Yamal will be difficult to contain and the words of advice that he will have for colleagues that are charged with the task of trying to achieve that: “Yes, he will do the same thing that he does on the pitch, he shows it in training every day.
“[I’d tell them] if they know how to pray, they better! We have great players too who we can perhaps spread out and not play 1 vs 1 because he is so decisive. We have the tools to try and counteract him.”
Araujo added: “Against Spain, I’ve joked with my Barca team-mates, not to relax or we will hit you. But jokes aside, they are a great rival. They have great players, and they are a very difficult team [to beat]. But we also have a great team, so it is going to be a beautiful match.”
Messi-esque Yamal delivering under pressure
Yamal can expect some rough treatment when lining up against Araujo, with friendship being put to one side, but there is a lot of respect between the duo. The latter is impressed with how a young club team-mate has been able to handle the pressure that continues to be lumped onto his shoulders.
Araujo has previously said of Yamal thriving under the brightest of spotlights, as he continues to draw comparisons with former Barcelona No.10 Lionel Messi: “Lamine is very professional, trains well, and what he does in matches, he does in training. He runs and scores. There are a lot of discussions outside, but the most important thing is what he does on the pitch, what he does when he trains or plays.
“And I don’t see him as bad; on the contrary, I see him in excellent condition, I see him as very professional. He is young and faces a lot of pressure because he is one of the best players in the world, so it’s natural for that to happen.”
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Yamal remains a talisman for club and country
Yamal has faced the odd question of his behaviour, as he is warned against becoming caught up in his own hype, but talismanic performances continue to be delivered. He will be hoping to carry that form into this summer’s World Cup, with Araujo and Co bracing themselves for the toughest of tests.