'So much power' - Why Christian Pulisic moving to MLS would be a terrible idea as USMNT legend Brad Friedel makes 'get their act together' AC Milan contract claim

ex-USMNT goalkeeper Friedel told GOAL when asked if he would like to see Pulisic in MLS: "In the future, yes. It's like this - just from a U.S. fan standpoint, I want as many of the best players for the national team playing at the highest level of competition they can, because that will make sure that the national team competes stronger against the world's elite. Everyone does definitely not have to play in Europe, there can be MLS players, for sure. But to have all the top guys in MLS, where mentally it is a far easier league, your standards are allowed to drop, there is no promotion or relegation, there is very little looking over your shoulder. I like it when players don't know when their next contract is coming, they always have the next young player pushing to take their spot, they have to always get better.

“If somebody came in like your Weston McKennie and your Christian Pulisic, they would have so much power at an MLS club, I would worry that they wouldn’t be focused on just getting better. That would be my worry. Not every player is built like that, some can motivate themselves, but there are a lot of players that can’t.

“I guess you could equate it with: Would you rather have the guys in the NBA playing in a Euro League or the NBA? If you have the opportunity to go and play in the Premier League and you have the quality to do it, and the quality and the ability to play in another country and play in the Champions League, those are the best events for club football right now. So, test yourself and do it. That would be my wish for the majority of the US national team. It’s not everybody, and eventually I would love to see Christian and Weston and Tyler [Adams’ come back and all these guys finish their careers in MLS. That would be great. But in the peak of their career, I don’t think MLS is there yet.”

