'That's a possibility' - Unai Emery backed for Man Utd job as he is labelled 'safe pair of hands' after fine work at Aston Villa

As United begin their search for yet another permanent manager following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, Arsenal legend Campbell has weighed in on the credentials required to succeed in the Old Trafford hot seat. With Michael Carrick now holding the fort until the end of the season, speculation is rife regarding who will be the next long-term appointment. According to Campbell, the answer may lie within the Premier League, specifically at Villa Park, where Emery has rebuilt his reputation as one of Europe’s most astute tacticians.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Campbell outlined the specific personality traits that the United hierarchy must prioritise. He argues that the club has moved past the need for risky appointments and requires a figure who can bridge the gap between the boardroom and the terraces. For Campbell, Emery fits this mould perfectly, offering a blend of tactical intelligence and the thick skin necessary to survive at an elite club.