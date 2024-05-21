The second coming of Javier Mascherano? Why Porto general Alan Varela is high on Liverpool and other top clubs' transfer wishlists

The Argentine is being strongly linked with a move to the Premier League after a stellar debut season at Estadio Do Dragao

A new era is about to begin at Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's nine-year reign is now officially over, and Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has been chosen to fill the beloved German manager's spot in the Anfield dugout.

Slot won't be facing a rebuilding job on Merseyside, but it has been suggested that key players such as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk could follow Klopp through the exits, and it will be necessary for the Dutchman to stamp his mark in the transfer market if Liverpool are to re-emerge as title contenders in 2024-25.

If reports from Argentina are to be believed, Porto's Alan Varela could be the first new addition, with Liverpool said to have already opened "formal talks" to sign the midfielder. According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, the Reds are considering triggering Varela's €70 million (£60m/$76m) release clause - a hefty investment that is sure to raise plenty of eyebrows.

Varela is not a superstar yet, but he certainly has the potential to be one, and GOAL is here to provide everything you need to know about Porto's Argentine general...