Portland Timbers boss Phil Neville, New England Revolution's Caleb Porter and the MLS managers who are on the hot seat

The first sacking of the year is in the books, as Nashville SC parted ways with longtime manager Gary Smith last week after seven seasons with the club. The Eastern Conference side have struggled in 2024, and their front office deemed it was time for change.

However, Smith wasn't - and isn't - the only coach in hot water in 2024. A handful of MLS sides are actively underperforming, despite having the talent on their roster to compete in their respective conferences.

Atlanta United, the New England Revolution, CF Montreal, Portland Timbers and the Chicago Fire are all in similar situations.

Nashville were the first MLS team to move on from their manager, could others follow suit?

