More than just fasting: Muslim soccer stars on the deeper meaning of Ramadan

His full name is Islam Gamal, but those who work with him call him Jimmy. A former player himself, Jimmy transitioned into life as a fitness coach after his career was over, working with some of the best players in the world throughout Europe and the Middle East. He's worked with Mohamed Salah and the Egyptian National Team as well as Egyptian side Pyramids FC, who won the CAF Champions League just last year. He has a new gig in the U.S. with Corpus Christi FC in the USL League One as an assistant coach.

His own playing career has helped inform how he approaches training players during Ramadan. He was in their shoes once. He knows how hard it is.

"You're facing muscle collapse here, and we don't need to see that," he tells GOAL. "You don't need to see players losing muscle mass. This is crucial for our job, especially during games. We need that muscle mass during games. We need that high intensity."

Training protocols are different between cultures. In the Middle East, it's standard for training to be held at night. Players go through light-intensity drills until Iftar, break their fast, and then go harder until dinner. It is, in many ways, the ideal preparation for fasting athletes.

That isn't standard elsewhere, though, as most teams across the world train in the morning or early afternoon. As a result, Jimmy adjusts. He has players who are fasting participating in slightly lighter sessions, depending on the heat and humidity. The goal is to reduce the load by about 15-25 percent. If a normal training session is 90 minutes, he'll have players participate in full for around 60 or 70 minutes. For the last 20 or 30 minutes, they'll focus more on recovery.

"The aim for training is quality, not volume," he says. "Let's say the target today is a certain amount of high-speed running - no, I'm not going to do that. I'll reduce it by half, but focus on the quality. I need to push your limit. I have different strategies, but it's really about showing the players we care about them.

"We have to look at GPS. We have to look at data from ECG, heart rate, breathing, volume, everything. We have to take care of them."

Throughout his journey, Jimmy has experienced something that multiple others said during interviews for this piece: players often perform better during Ramadan.

"It's about believing you can do it," Musah says, for example. "Once you have that belief, you go and play a match while you're fasting, but you're like 'I've got to do this'. I'm tired, but I can push more than usual. Maybe I'm lighter because I haven't eaten, but I'm going to push hard anyway because there's no way around it. I am going to push myself to perform that I can perform at the same level I normally do."

In the moments where their body is failing them, the brain picks up the slack. Jimmy says it's not a myth; that feeling is very real.

"Just ask your player and provide them with whatever you can," he says. "It's a way into his mind. If you do this, he will give you his best. He will do whatever you ask of him and do his best for the team.

"Even if you lose strength, you can feel fantastic during the game. Your brain is awake. You have this mindset where you have to prove to everyone you can do it. You're going to fast, but you want to prove you can do 200 percent more than the players that aren't fasting. Especially with coaches in Europe, you want to show you can do it and that you can be way better."

Life, of course, is different in Europe, just as it is in North America or the Middle East. Everyone has different experiences, particularly during this month, depending on where they are in the world.