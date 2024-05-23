copa america 2024Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Explained: A pink card?! New rule introduced at Copa America alongside yellow and red - but what is it for?

CONMEBOL have announced that match officials will have a pink card, alongside yellow and red, during the 2024 Copa America.

  • New pink card in Copa America
  • To be used to indicate a concussion substitute
  • Teams can opt for a sixth change with this rule
