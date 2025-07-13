Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's shock comeback?! Gabon international could return to former club after becoming free agent this summer

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be set to return to France and join his former club Marseille this summer. The Ligue 1 side are currently negotiating the financial details of the player's contract as they are set to offer the forward a two-year deal. Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah have agreed to mutually terminate Aubameyang's contract, which will make him a free agent.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Marseille closing in on signing Aubameyang

Al-Qadsiah ready to release the striker

Marseille could offer a two-year contract Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱