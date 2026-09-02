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Ausilio leaves Inter, marking the end of an era: after 28 years, his contract will not be renewed
End of an era at Giuseppe Meazza
Piero Ausilio is reportedly preparing to leave Inter Milan, bringing an end to a remarkable 28-year association with the Nerazzurri. According to Corriere dello Sport, Ausilio has already communicated his intention not to extend his current contract, which runs until June 2027. The news has sent shockwaves through the Italian club, marking the impending conclusion of a defining chapter in their modern executive history.
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A legacy of stellar signings
Since entering Inter's backroom setup in 1998 as a youth sector secretary before rising to sporting director in 2010, Ausilio has orchestrated some of the shrewdest deals in European football. Working alongside Beppe Marotta, he helped assemble title-winning squads while engineering masterclasses in the transfer market. His notable coups include low-cost acquisitions and free transfers like Hakan Calhanoglu and Marcus Thuram, alongside massive sales and the discovery of club captain Lautaro Martinez.
Preparing for a massive leadership void
Ausilio's impact on the club has remained vital right up to the final stages of his tenure, overseeing summer squad additions and securing Pio Esposito's long-term contract extension. With no counter-move from the club to retain him thus far, his departure will leave a colossal void in the sporting management structure. Inter's hierarchy will soon face the daunting task of redesigning their technical department to replace one of the most experienced directors in the game.
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The final dance for a Nerazzurri icon
As the current campaign gets underway, this season will serve as Ausilio's final dance in the Inter boardroom before he steps down. Having been voted Best Sporting Director at the Globe Soccer Awards in 2024, his market expertise leaves the club on a stable footing. The coming months will determine how Inter plan to transition away from a visionary leader who became an absolute pillar of their sporting success.
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