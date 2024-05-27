This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/X PHOTO: Lionel Messi fan expresses frustration with unique sign after spending almost $5000 to watch Inter Miami superstar in action - only for Argentine to sit out Vancouver Whitecaps clash Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFVancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami CFVancouver Whitecaps A disgruntled Lionel Messi fan expressed his frustration with a unique sign after spending almost $5000 not to watch the Inter Miami star in action. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Herons made long trip to Canada

Left ex-Barcelona stars in Florida

Supporters left disappointed Article continues below