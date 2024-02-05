Phil Parkinson promises Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney he will find ‘solutions’ after recording unwanted first as Wrexham boss

Phil Parkinson promises Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney he will find ‘solutions’ after recording unwanted first as Wrexham bossChris BurtonGettyWrexhamPhil ParkinsonLeague TwoPhil Parkinson has promised to find “solutions” after suffering back-to-back league defeats for the first time as manager of Wrexham.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRed Dragons suffered loss at SalfordAlso came unstuck against NewportSlipped out of top three in League Two