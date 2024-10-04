Phil Parkinson wants ‘amazing’ Wrexham experience for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney – with European dreams beginning to form without the need for Premier League promotion
Phil Parkinson would love to see Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Wrexham get the “amazing” experience of European competition.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Red Dragons have risen into League One
- Talks opened regarding return to Welsh Cup
- Potential route into Europa Conference League