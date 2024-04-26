Phil Foden Manchester City 2023-24Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Phil Foden reveals change that's sparked incredible Man City form after starring role in Brighton thrashing

Phil FodenManchester CityBrighton vs Manchester CityBrightonPremier League

Phil Foden revealed the subtle change Pep Guardiola made that has sparked his incredible form for Manchester City.

  • Foden starred in Man City's win over Brighton
  • Scored twice to fire City to a 4-0 win
  • Has hit the target 24 times in all competitions
