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Phil Foden reveals 'fresh start' mission under Enzo Maresca as Manchester City star vows to repay club's faith
Foden targets fresh start
City midfielder Foden is determined to kick-start a new chapter in his career under newly appointed manager Maresca after extending his stay with the club until 2030. The 26-year-old experienced a notable dip in form over the past two seasons, failing to find the net in his last 31 appearances for club and country. Nevertheless, the Citizens' hierarchy showed ultimate trust in his potential by offering him a fresh four-year deal.
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City star praises support
Foden openly expressed his determination to deliver on the pitch after signing his new contract. He told BBC Sport: "It has made me feel relaxed and I can just concentrate on being the best version of me and give back to the football club for them trusting in me. It is nice to see the support from the club and obviously it means a lot. It's about time I try and repay them and give back to the club."
The England international also welcomed Maresca's arrival, believing their existing rapport will significantly aid his adaptation: "Very good - a fresh start, a new manager and up to now, really enjoying it. It is very strange but I know Enzo from before, so that also helps. I know him quite well and what [he] is about. That has definitely helped, to have that relationship with him."
Foden went on to detail how the Italian manager reached out to him personally after he missed out on England's 2026 World Cup squad: "He [Maresca] reached out just after to see if it was OK, which was very nice of him, to show us this character and the person he is. He cares about everyone and wants to have a good relationship with the team."
On City's chances of achieving silver success this season amid major squad transitions, Foden added: "I think we can win everything, but it's obviously hard. We have still got an unbelievable team."
Maresca backs England playmaker
Foden's struggles last season were exacerbated by a combination of an ankle injury and off-field issues. However, Maresca understands the playmaker's immense potential and has pledged his full support to help him rediscover his finest form.
He said: "Phil is very important, like the rest. Knowing Phil from years ago, I know how good he is. It is my duty to help him be the Phil we all want. First of all, to be happy and enjoy football is most important. If he feels good, he can help us win titles."
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City rebuild under Maresca
Maresca will take charge of City for the first time in Saturday's friendly against Inter Milan in Hong Kong. Despite losing experienced figures such as Bernardo Silva and John Stones, Foden remains optimistic that the Citizens can challenge on all fronts this season. Foden's resurgence will be pivotal to City's hopes of ushering in a successful new era under their new manager.
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