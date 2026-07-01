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Phil Foden told why Aston Villa transfer could be a ‘great move’ after seeing his career slip into reverse at Man City
Villa star Rogers is said to come with a £130m price tag
If one Three Lions star were to depart Villa Park, could another be sought to take his place? Rogers will deliver a considerable cash boost to Unai Emery and Co if he is to be sold, with it being suggested that a record-breaking £130 million ($172m) price tag has been hung around his neck.
While PSR and FFP regulations need to be factored into the equation, Villa would have a wedge of money burning a hole in their pocket. They would be able to splash out on a suitable replacement that ticks plenty of boxes in the creativity department.
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Foden missed out on a place in England's World Cup squad
Foden could register on their radar, with some supporters having already floated that idea on social media. While the 26-year-old would find it difficult to sever career-long ties with City, given all that he has achieved there, it is impossible to ignore the fact that he has stagnated of late.
A 10-goal return in 2025-26 contributed to the tricky playmaker missing out on a place in England’s World Cup plans. It may be that a fresh start helps to get him back on track, with a new challenge and regular starts allowing a professional spark to be rekindled.
Would a transfer to Aston Villa make sense for Foden?
Quizzed on whether a move south could be beneficial to all concerned, ex-Villa striker Cascarino - speaking on behalf of Tonybet, whose World Cup Card Collection campaign can see Canadian customers win up to $150,000 CAD - told GOAL: “It's a great move if it's one that ignites Phil Foden again.
“Sometimes in your career, you need to have that something that gives you a real lift. You go, ‘right, now I'm going to play first team football’. And I don't think for Phil being an also-ran or in a squad and being a sub, that's like the start of his career at City. That's what he started as, that's what you do as a young player - you start, you earn your stripes, you get into the team, then you might get on as a sub, then you might convince the manager that he's going to start you now and again, then you're a regular.
“Phil Foden's gone the complete opposite way now, hasn't he? A new manager's come in, so that might change. But I think at his age and what he's achieved, I think if Phil Foden had the opportunity to go and play for a club, and a really good club at that, and give him that drive and that hunger again to prove people wrong, I think Phil needs that.
“Look what Phil's done in the last year-and-a-half. City have been successful in the last few years and Phil's ended up losing his place at City, not being in England's squad. So he's got to do something.”
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Foden set to sign new Man City contract amid future questions
Foden has some big decisions to make as there are just 12 months left to run on his current contract in Manchester. Fresh terms are said to have been agreed - with that deal taking him through to 2030.
Any extension could, however, be used to keep the classy midfielder’s asking price as high as possible, with City - who are entering the post-Pep Guardiola era under the guidance of new head coach Enzo Maresca - potentially leaving themselves open to offers for a home-grown superstar that has six Premier League titles and a Champions League crown to his name.