Manchester City FC v Arsenal FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Scott Wilson

Pep Guardiola worried about 'strong' Rodri as Man City boss reacts to huge injury blow in thrilling draw with Arsenal

Manchester CityRodriPremier LeagueP. GuardiolaManchester City vs Arsenal

Rodri's injury cast a shadow over Manchester City's draw with Arsenal, prompting a reaction from Pep Guardiola.

  • Rodri suffers injury in Arsenal draw

  • Spaniard appeared to twist his knee

  • Guardiola speaks up Ballon d'Or hopes
