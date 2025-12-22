Pep Guardiola warns Man City stars not to get 'fatty' over Christmas as 'controlling' manager vows to weigh players after time off

Guardiola is allowed to relax a little as he does not need to step onto the field. He expects more of those that do so when City head to the City Ground. He said of a performance against West Ham that he believes can be improved dramatically: “I don’t say one word I said today in order to make them feel [in a certain way]. It’s the truth. I’m really good at reading what happens in the game, where the spaces are etc. The rest, I am a disaster, I know that.

“The players were not in the right position. If they were, we could create more. In part, it’s because maybe they are new. Bernardo [Silva] is maybe the only one I have had here for many years, but the other ones, no, come on, they have to do it. At that level, they have to do it.”

City’s squad will likely be happy to see the back of their manager for a few days, with Guardiola admitting as much. He added: “Do you know what it’s like for the players to see the manager every day? It’s so tough. The players have to go with their families and forget football.”

Attention will quickly turn back to the pursuit of precious points, with City travelling to Nottingham sat two points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table. They are looking to reclaim a domestic crown that was surrendered to Liverpool in 2024-25.