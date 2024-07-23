Pep Guardiola Man City 2023-24Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Pep Guardiola responds to England job question amid suggestion Man City boss is frontrunner to replace Gareth Southgate

EnglandPep GuardiolaManchester CityTransfersPremier League

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola has responded to a question asking if he would consider taking the England manager job.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • FA looking for a new manager
  • Guardiola is reportedly their favoured candidate
  • Spaniard is in the final year of his Man City deal
Article continues below