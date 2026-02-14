'F*cking hell!' - Pep Guardiola hilariously invites reporter to become his assistant after being stunned by question in Man City press conference

City switch focus from the Premier League to the FA Cup on Saturday and another tie with Salford City. The two teams met in the competition last season, with City running out 8-0 winners. Guardiola is expected to rotate his team against the League Two side as he bids to guide them to yet another final and admitted ahead of the game that his charges are tired, telling reporters: "My priority is to beat Salford and get to the next round. In the last years it has been magnificent what they have done, reaching finals and semi-finals. Unfortunately we could not win the last two finals but to be there is a success, always I think about that and hopefully we have a long week, which I think we need. We are so, so exhausted mentally and physically from this incredible amount of games. A few days off and we can have a little break after the game tomorrow.

"Of course they are in League Two and we play at home. I try to knuckle it in the minds of the players that nothing is taken for granted and everything is difficult. It may be easy afterwards but we have to do our job. In these competitions the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, always we have been there. Always we have been really good and tomorrow cannot be an exception."