Pep Guardiola refuses to guarantee Kevin De Bruyne starting spot in final home game for Man City as head coach prioritises 'main target' over Belgian's farewell
Pep Guardiola has refused to guarantee Kevin De Bruyne a place in the Manchester City starting lineup for the Belgian's final game at Etihad Stadium.
- De Bruyne might not start against Bournemouth
- Guardiola to pick best possible starting lineup
- De Bruyne to leave Man City at end of season